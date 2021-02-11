JTEKT India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 431.87 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.87 crore in December 2020 up 18.8% from Rs. 363.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in December 2020 up 192.54% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.27 crore in December 2020 up 37.85% from Rs. 32.84 crore in December 2019.

JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2019.

JTEKT India shares closed at 89.75 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)