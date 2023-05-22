JSW Steel to continue to look at value-accretive acquisition opportunities: CEO

JSW Steel's focus remains on value-added products.

Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Steel, said steel sale volumes are likely to grow 8 percent in FY24 as Chinese steel prices bottom out. The top executive said the company will continue to look for acquisitions in the steel segment and aims to meet 75 percent of its iron ore requirements through captive sources. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,741 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 23, a rise of 12 percent year-on-year. Revenue from operations for the quarter was little changed at Rs 46,962 crore.

Shares of JSW Steel have gained over 11 percent in the past year. The company, which has a production capacity of about 29 million tonnes per annum, which it plans to increase to 38.5 million tonnes per annum.

The company expects to repay about Rs 14,000 crore of debt this year after raising about Rs 18,000 crore, Acharya said in an interview with Moneycontrol. Edited excerpts:

Q. JSW Steel reported a good set of numbers for the March quarter. What contributed to this and how is the initial part of FY24 shaping up?

A. The quarter four results for JSW Steel have been good. They were underpinned by a good domestic growth story. Indian steel demand grew by 13 percent last year and 13 percent in the quarter year-on-year. Export sales opened up post the lifting of export duties in November. So we had a volume growth story as far as our quarter went.

We also had the Indian subsidiaries doing quite well. It was aided by a good performance by our US subsidiaries and Italian subsidiary. In the US, our Ohio operations did very well in terms of operational parameters and did good volumes. While it could not fully break even, it has reduced losses. But Baytown did a very good number with respect to EBITDA, and it did about $25.7 million. Our Italian operations, which were aided by rail orders from the Italian government, have also done very well and we have visibility for good orders going ahead. So all in all, it's a good all-around volume story, aided by good performance from all our subsidiaries.

Q. Give us the outlook for FY24 on domestic steel prices, global steel prices, JSW Steel’s production and raw material costs.

A. We are expecting growth of about 8 percent, which would mean about 10 million tonnes (MT) of steel demand additionally in this year, which would mean about 130 MT of steel consumption. JSW is very well placed to take advantage of this growth since our capacities are coming in time to basically meet the requirements in India.

From a pricing and a raw material point of view, coking coal prices – we had an advantage last quarter of lower cost of coking coal flowing in from the third quarter because we usually have inventories. So the fourth quarter had the advantage of lower-cost coking coal. The coking coal cost was $6 lower than the third quarter. However, the price of coking coal went up in the months of February and March and that would have a cost increase impact of about $10 to $15 as we go into the first quarter (of FY24).

But the drop, as we speak today, in coking coal is $80 to $100 from the February levels, and we see the benefit of that flowing in from June into the quarter of July-September. So if you were to look at raw material prices, it's coming down.

International steel prices have also softened on a basically subdued demand from China, some increasing exports from China and a little subdued demand emanating in the West as well. However, the good thing is that China has announced limiting production to calendar 2022 levels, which means that in the remaining eight months of this month, China production would drop maybe by 6 million to 7 million tons per month, which essentially is supportive of the global sentiments as well as global steel prices.

Even if prices do change a bit because of a volatile environment, however, because of the raw material cost advantage flowing in, from a margin perspective, we should be range-bound going into the first half of this year. We expect 26.3 MT of production and 25 MT of sale, which essentially is a 9 percent growth in production and 12 percent growth in sales.

Q. How do you see China’s overall contribution to world steel exports?

A. Steel exports from China in the last four months have been on the higher side and in the range of 6 to 7 million tonnes. What I was trying to point out is that the reduction in production that the Chinese government has guided also is translating to a drop of about 6 to 7 million tonnes per month. What it means is that exports out of China will get reduced. Therefore, the supply to the global markets, which has been there in the first four months, will stabilise.

From a cost perspective, Chinese steel companies now have a margin which is quite narrow. So prices have more or less bottomed out. There would be stability aided by this, let's say, limiting production, which China has guided.

Q. Your fundraising plans include non-convertible debentures and bonds, from foreign and domestic sources. What will the money be used for?

A. We have reduced debt by about Rs 10,000 crore [in the year] ending March and we have a strong cash balance of Rs 20,000 crore-plus. Our capex allocation for this year is in the range of Rs 19,500 crore and we expect to fund it through internal accruals and some debt. The additional funding which we're proposing is basically to look at some of the repayments and additional expansion which we would be taking up. So, the various instruments you mentioned are basically contributing to that and what we are looking at, essentially to repay about Rs 14,000 crore of debt coming up for repayment in the course of the year. Assuming that we are able to get the benefit of raw material costs flowing in, internal accruals will meet most of the capex.

Q. How much of the planned expansion will go onstream this financial year? Any update on the plans for the electrical steel segment?

A. Whatever capex we laid out in the last year was to aid growth, cost-reduction projects and some of our mining integration and new mines which we are acquiring. We are seeing our capex on track from a growth perspective. So JSW Steel’s capacity will touch 37 million tonnes in FY24….

Going into the cold-rolled grain-oriented steel (CRGO steel) project (electrical steel), which we had, we embarked upon a feasibility study along with our partners, JFE Steel. And we have just completed the study. And we are looking at the possibility of a joint venture and we will be giving you some information on that soon.

This particular technology is a licensed technology and there are very few steel producers which have that. So JFE Steel has the technology. So they would be licensing it to us.

Q. Your earlier guidance was to source 50 percent of iron ore from captive sources. Do we see an upward revision to that target?

A. So our capacity, I would say, is getting met by about 41 percent from our captive mines. Our intention is to take our backward integration, between 50 percent to 75 percent. We are bidding for auctions for iron ore mines which are coming up in India. We recently won two in Karnataka and two in Goa. We have been declared a preferred bidder for a composite licence in Maharashtra. Our efforts are on to stabilise and start these mines. It will take 1.5 to two years to get into production mode from these mines.

On the coking coal side, we have won two mines, which basically will add about a million tons to our requirements from India. These mines will take a little bit more time. Maybe Parbatpur, the bigger mine, will start sometime next year, maybe by mid-next financial year. And the smaller mine will probably take another year or so later. So it would take about 2-1/2 years to start.

The new iron ore mines, which are the four mines which we have recently won, would have the capability to add about 4 million tons of production for our use.

Q. Are there any specific regions or states that you have identified for iron ore mine auctions?

A. So we look at opportunities which are freight-advantageous to us. So, Karnataka remains our preferred location for integrating our Vijayanagar assets and Salem assets. We are looking at the eastern and central side for opportunities for integrating our assets in Jharsuguda BPSL and Monnet.

Q. Can you give us a sense of what's happening in the value-added products category – demand and price premiums?

Our focus remains on value-added products as we go up the value chain in terms of increasing our overall production. We expect it to be in the range of 55 percent to 60 percent. We are adding capacities in our downstream business. We continue to focus on the value-added segment and even the packaging section. Our tin two line recently started in Tarapur, and the packaging industry is growing quite well because post a drive to reduce packaging in plastic, tin is one of the products that is gaining traction. So we are well placed with additional capacity of tin in India, which is ready to meet domestic demand. We see that as an opportunity.

Q. Are there any acquisition opportunities in the tinplate segment and overall in the steel space?

A. We continue to look at opportunities for acquisition in addition to our brownfield expansion, which we are currently focusing on. But yes, they should make value-accretive sense for us to go ahead.

Q. Can you give us a macro view of what's happening in Europe and the US and the impact on steel demand?

A. In spite of expectations that the US would slow down sharply, it hasn't happened. I think manufacturing in the US continues to do well. The labour markets are tight. While there has been financial turmoil, which policymakers in the US have quickly and forcefully addressed... If that is contained, I think the US economy will do well… but it would not get into a recession, which people have been discussing.

Europe has been resilient to avert a severe recession because… the expectation was that Europe would really be badly affected. It has averted that case scenario. And we see that European production and consumption, while it will slow down a bit, will not go into a recession.

As far as China is concerned, I think policy support is there. China is supporting manufacturing… the environment is also basically being supported by the government… We would see consumption-driven growth in China picking up. So if we were to look at these three major economies, we see people remaining in a positive territory. And India continues to do well in this environment as a bright spot in the world as we head into the next year.

Q. What does it mean for your exports to these areas in terms of demand and the carbon adjustment tax? How will they play out?

A. Our exposure to the international market is spread over close to 100 countries. Europe continues to be a market for us and we see good traction from our strategic customers there because there has been a shortfall of supply from Russia and Ukraine post the war. However, there would be pockets when demand might get disrupted due to either geopolitical tensions or otherwise. We are expanding our export base and we continue to look at other reasons as well to make up our export base overall. But our mix of domestic to export, basically, we are more aligned to the domestic India growth story. Last quarter, exports were in the range of 15 percent. And we feel it will remain in this range ,if opportunities are very good, it goes to 20 percent.