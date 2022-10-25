JSW Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,494.00 crore, up 16.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32,494.00 crore in September 2022 up 16.05% from Rs. 28,000.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.00 crore in September 2022 down 101.69% from Rs. 5,383.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,164.00 crore in September 2022 down 77.44% from Rs. 9,592.00 crore in September 2021.

JSW Steel shares closed at 622.05 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.09% returns over the last 6 months and -7.74% over the last 12 months.