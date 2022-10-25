 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,494.00 crore, up 16.05% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 32,494.00 crore in September 2022 up 16.05% from Rs. 28,000.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.00 crore in September 2022 down 101.69% from Rs. 5,383.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,164.00 crore in September 2022 down 77.44% from Rs. 9,592.00 crore in September 2021.

JSW Steel shares closed at 622.05 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.09% returns over the last 6 months and -7.74% over the last 12 months.

JSW Steel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32,080.00 30,651.00 28,000.00
Other Operating Income 414.00 454.00 --
Total Income From Operations 32,494.00 31,105.00 28,000.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18,797.00 21,229.00 10,843.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 146.00 585.00 125.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,810.00 -4,729.00 -83.00
Power & Fuel 3,608.00 3,619.00 --
Employees Cost 499.00 437.00 454.00
Depreciation 1,207.00 1,177.00 1,051.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,892.00 6,612.00 7,988.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 535.00 2,175.00 7,622.00
Other Income 422.00 283.00 919.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 957.00 2,458.00 8,541.00
Interest 1,093.00 1,030.00 802.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -136.00 1,428.00 7,739.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -136.00 1,428.00 7,739.00
Tax -45.00 472.00 2,356.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -91.00 956.00 5,383.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -91.00 956.00 5,383.00
Equity Share Capital 241.72 241.72 240.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 3.98 22.36
Diluted EPS -0.38 3.95 22.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 3.98 22.36
Diluted EPS -0.38 3.95 22.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:33 am
