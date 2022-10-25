English
    JSW Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,494.00 crore, up 16.05% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32,494.00 crore in September 2022 up 16.05% from Rs. 28,000.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.00 crore in September 2022 down 101.69% from Rs. 5,383.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,164.00 crore in September 2022 down 77.44% from Rs. 9,592.00 crore in September 2021.

    JSW Steel shares closed at 622.05 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.09% returns over the last 6 months and -7.74% over the last 12 months.

    JSW Steel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32,080.0030,651.0028,000.00
    Other Operating Income414.00454.00--
    Total Income From Operations32,494.0031,105.0028,000.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18,797.0021,229.0010,843.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods146.00585.00125.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,810.00-4,729.00-83.00
    Power & Fuel3,608.003,619.00--
    Employees Cost499.00437.00454.00
    Depreciation1,207.001,177.001,051.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,892.006,612.007,988.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax535.002,175.007,622.00
    Other Income422.00283.00919.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax957.002,458.008,541.00
    Interest1,093.001,030.00802.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-136.001,428.007,739.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-136.001,428.007,739.00
    Tax-45.00472.002,356.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-91.00956.005,383.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-91.00956.005,383.00
    Equity Share Capital241.72241.72240.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.383.9822.36
    Diluted EPS-0.383.9522.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.383.9822.36
    Diluted EPS-0.383.9522.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:33 am
