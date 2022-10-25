JSW Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,494.00 crore, up 16.05% Y-o-Y
October 25, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 32,494.00 crore in September 2022 up 16.05% from Rs. 28,000.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.00 crore in September 2022 down 101.69% from Rs. 5,383.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,164.00 crore in September 2022 down 77.44% from Rs. 9,592.00 crore in September 2021.
JSW Steel shares closed at 622.05 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.09% returns over the last 6 months and -7.74% over the last 12 months.
|JSW Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32,080.00
|30,651.00
|28,000.00
|Other Operating Income
|414.00
|454.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32,494.00
|31,105.00
|28,000.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18,797.00
|21,229.00
|10,843.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|146.00
|585.00
|125.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,810.00
|-4,729.00
|-83.00
|Power & Fuel
|3,608.00
|3,619.00
|--
|Employees Cost
|499.00
|437.00
|454.00
|Depreciation
|1,207.00
|1,177.00
|1,051.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,892.00
|6,612.00
|7,988.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|535.00
|2,175.00
|7,622.00
|Other Income
|422.00
|283.00
|919.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|957.00
|2,458.00
|8,541.00
|Interest
|1,093.00
|1,030.00
|802.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-136.00
|1,428.00
|7,739.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-136.00
|1,428.00
|7,739.00
|Tax
|-45.00
|472.00
|2,356.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-91.00
|956.00
|5,383.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-91.00
|956.00
|5,383.00
|Equity Share Capital
|241.72
|241.72
|240.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|3.98
|22.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|3.95
|22.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|3.98
|22.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|3.95
|22.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited