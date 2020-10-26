172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jsw-steel-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-16797-00-crore-up-8-23-y-o-y-6017451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16,797.00 crore, up 8.23% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 16,797.00 crore in September 2020 up 8.23% from Rs. 15,520.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,692.00 crore in September 2020 down 42% from Rs. 2,917.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,327.00 crore in September 2020 up 45.01% from Rs. 2,984.00 crore in September 2019.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.14 in September 2019.

JSW Steel shares closed at 321.25 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 104.23% returns over the last 6 months and 46.46% over the last 12 months.

JSW Steel
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations16,487.0010,018.0015,218.00
Other Operating Income310.00275.00302.00
Total Income From Operations16,797.0010,293.0015,520.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7,075.005,715.008,347.00
Purchase of Traded Goods45.006.0010.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks976.00-227.00-6.00
Power & Fuel1,231.001,101.001,354.00
Employees Cost363.00354.00330.00
Depreciation924.00867.00874.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2,931.001,915.002,689.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,252.00562.001,922.00
Other Income151.00154.00188.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,403.00716.002,110.00
Interest885.00933.001,075.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,518.00-217.001,035.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,518.00-217.001,035.00
Tax826.00-71.00-1,882.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,692.00-146.002,917.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,692.00-146.002,917.00
Equity Share Capital240.00240.00240.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.04-0.6112.14
Diluted EPS7.00-0.6112.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.04-0.6112.14
Diluted EPS7.00-0.6112.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:13 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #JSW Steel #Results #Steel - Large

