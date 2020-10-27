JSW Steel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16,797.00 crore, up 8.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,797.00 crore in September 2020 up 8.23% from Rs. 15,520.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,692.00 crore in September 2020 down 42% from Rs. 2,917.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,327.00 crore in September 2020 up 45.01% from Rs. 2,984.00 crore in September 2019.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.14 in September 2019.

JSW Steel shares closed at 308.30 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 95.99% returns over the last 6 months and 40.55% over the last 12 months.