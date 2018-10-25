JSW Steel Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19,669.00 crore, up 31.51% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 19,669.00 crore in September 2018 up 31.51% from Rs. 14,956.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,284.00 crore in September 2018 up 170.3% from Rs. 845.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,004.00 crore in September 2018 up 68.15% from Rs. 2,976.00 crore in September 2017.

JSW Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 9.50 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.51 in September 2017.

JSW Steel shares closed at 351.95 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given 8.38% returns over the last 6 months and 35.65% over the last 12 months.