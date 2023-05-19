English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JSW Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37,153.00 crore, up 3.17% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37,153.00 crore in March 2023 up 3.17% from Rs. 36,011.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,838.00 crore in March 2023 up 7.62% from Rs. 2,637.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,799.00 crore in March 2023 down 7.16% from Rs. 7,323.00 crore in March 2022.

    JSW Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 11.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.99 in March 2022.

    JSW Steel shares closed at 692.05 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 15.30% over the last 12 months.

    JSW Steel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36,752.0030,556.0035,407.00
    Other Operating Income401.00379.00604.00
    Total Income From Operations37,153.0030,935.0036,011.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18,408.0016,887.0017,096.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods143.0089.0068.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,344.00-15.001,701.00
    Power & Fuel3,233.003,382.002,735.00
    Employees Cost510.00529.00477.00
    Depreciation1,305.001,263.001,225.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7,268.006,033.007,027.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,942.002,767.005,682.00
    Other Income552.00315.00416.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,494.003,082.006,098.00
    Interest1,556.001,344.001,317.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,938.001,738.004,781.00
    Exceptional Items-----722.00
    P/L Before Tax3,938.001,738.004,059.00
    Tax1,100.00504.001,422.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,838.001,234.002,637.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,838.001,234.002,637.00
    Equity Share Capital241.72241.72241.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.815.1410.99
    Diluted EPS11.745.1110.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.815.1410.99
    Diluted EPS11.745.1110.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JSW Steel #Results #Steel - Large
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:45 pm