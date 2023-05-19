JSW Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37,153.00 crore, up 3.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37,153.00 crore in March 2023 up 3.17% from Rs. 36,011.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,838.00 crore in March 2023 up 7.62% from Rs. 2,637.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,799.00 crore in March 2023 down 7.16% from Rs. 7,323.00 crore in March 2022.

JSW Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 11.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.99 in March 2022.

JSW Steel shares closed at 692.05 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 15.30% over the last 12 months.