 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JSW Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36,011.00 crore, up 47.6% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 36,011.00 crore in March 2022 up 47.6% from Rs. 24,398.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,637.00 crore in March 2022 down 34.37% from Rs. 4,018.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,323.00 crore in March 2022 down 10.87% from Rs. 8,216.00 crore in March 2021.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.70 in March 2021.

JSW Steel shares closed at 551.65 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

JSW Steel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35,407.00 28,423.00 23,993.00
Other Operating Income 604.00 427.00 405.00
Total Income From Operations 36,011.00 28,850.00 24,398.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17,096.00 14,051.00 8,398.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 68.00 3.00 118.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,701.00 -1,205.00 408.00
Power & Fuel 2,735.00 2,441.00 1,588.00
Employees Cost 477.00 498.00 391.00
Depreciation 1,225.00 1,237.00 1,011.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,027.00 6,265.00 5,474.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,682.00 5,560.00 7,010.00
Other Income 416.00 394.00 195.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,098.00 5,954.00 7,205.00
Interest 1,317.00 887.00 868.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,781.00 5,067.00 6,337.00
Exceptional Items -722.00 -- -386.00
P/L Before Tax 4,059.00 5,067.00 5,951.00
Tax 1,422.00 1,643.00 1,933.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,637.00 3,424.00 4,018.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,637.00 3,424.00 4,018.00
Equity Share Capital 301.00 241.72 241.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.99 14.25 16.70
Diluted EPS 10.91 14.17 16.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.99 14.25 16.70
Diluted EPS 10.91 14.17 16.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #JSW Steel #Results #Steel - Large
first published: May 27, 2022 08:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.