JSW Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36,011.00 crore, up 47.6% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35,407.00
|28,423.00
|23,993.00
|Other Operating Income
|604.00
|427.00
|405.00
|Total Income From Operations
|36,011.00
|28,850.00
|24,398.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17,096.00
|14,051.00
|8,398.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|68.00
|3.00
|118.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,701.00
|-1,205.00
|408.00
|Power & Fuel
|2,735.00
|2,441.00
|1,588.00
|Employees Cost
|477.00
|498.00
|391.00
|Depreciation
|1,225.00
|1,237.00
|1,011.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,027.00
|6,265.00
|5,474.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,682.00
|5,560.00
|7,010.00
|Other Income
|416.00
|394.00
|195.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,098.00
|5,954.00
|7,205.00
|Interest
|1,317.00
|887.00
|868.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,781.00
|5,067.00
|6,337.00
|Exceptional Items
|-722.00
|--
|-386.00
|P/L Before Tax
|4,059.00
|5,067.00
|5,951.00
|Tax
|1,422.00
|1,643.00
|1,933.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,637.00
|3,424.00
|4,018.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,637.00
|3,424.00
|4,018.00
|Equity Share Capital
|301.00
|241.72
|241.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.99
|14.25
|16.70
|Diluted EPS
|10.91
|14.17
|16.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.99
|14.25
|16.70
|Diluted EPS
|10.91
|14.17
|16.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited