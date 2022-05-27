JSW Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36,011.00 crore, up 47.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36,011.00 crore in March 2022 up 47.6% from Rs. 24,398.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,637.00 crore in March 2022 down 34.37% from Rs. 4,018.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,323.00 crore in March 2022 down 10.87% from Rs. 8,216.00 crore in March 2021.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.70 in March 2021.

JSW Steel shares closed at 551.65 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)