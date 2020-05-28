JSW Steel Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15,277.00 crore, down 22.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,277.00 crore in March 2020 down 22.46% from Rs. 19,701.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.00 crore in March 2020 down 86.13% from Rs. 1,745.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,366.00 crore in March 2020 down 23.92% from Rs. 4,424.00 crore in March 2019.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.27 in March 2019.

JSW Steel shares closed at 184.80 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.94% returns over the last 6 months and -35.78% over the last 12 months.