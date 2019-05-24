JSW Steel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19,701.00 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19,264.00
|17,947.00
|18,958.00
|Other Operating Income
|437.00
|446.00
|741.00
|Total Income From Operations
|19,701.00
|18,393.00
|19,699.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9,227.00
|10,394.00
|10,167.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|94.00
|259.00
|328.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,426.00
|-1,355.00
|207.00
|Power & Fuel
|1,306.00
|1,518.00
|1,270.00
|Employees Cost
|347.00
|361.00
|321.00
|Depreciation
|865.00
|855.00
|781.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,960.00
|2,778.00
|2,363.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,476.00
|3,583.00
|4,262.00
|Other Income
|83.00
|67.00
|73.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,559.00
|3,650.00
|4,335.00
|Interest
|956.00
|957.00
|873.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,603.00
|2,693.00
|3,462.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,603.00
|2,693.00
|3,462.00
|Tax
|858.00
|801.00
|1,227.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,745.00
|1,892.00
|2,235.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,745.00
|1,892.00
|2,235.00
|Equity Share Capital
|240.00
|240.00
|241.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.27
|7.87
|9.29
|Diluted EPS
|7.22
|7.83
|9.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.27
|7.87
|9.29
|Diluted EPS
|7.22
|7.83
|9.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited