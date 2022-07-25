JSW Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31,105.00 crore, up 19.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31,105.00 crore in June 2022 up 19.82% from Rs. 25,959.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 956.00 crore in June 2022 down 81.82% from Rs. 5,258.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,635.00 crore in June 2022 down 62.49% from Rs. 9,691.00 crore in June 2021.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.85 in June 2021.

JSW Steel shares closed at 582.45 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.33% returns over the last 6 months and -18.71% over the last 12 months.