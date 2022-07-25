JSW Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31,105.00 crore, up 19.82% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30,651.00
|35,407.00
|25,581.00
|Other Operating Income
|454.00
|604.00
|378.00
|Total Income From Operations
|31,105.00
|36,011.00
|25,959.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21,229.00
|17,096.00
|9,467.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|585.00
|68.00
|38.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4,729.00
|1,701.00
|-3,525.00
|Power & Fuel
|3,619.00
|2,735.00
|1,733.00
|Employees Cost
|437.00
|477.00
|441.00
|Depreciation
|1,177.00
|1,225.00
|998.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,612.00
|7,027.00
|8,314.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,175.00
|5,682.00
|8,493.00
|Other Income
|283.00
|416.00
|200.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,458.00
|6,098.00
|8,693.00
|Interest
|1,030.00
|1,317.00
|843.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,428.00
|4,781.00
|7,850.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-722.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,428.00
|4,059.00
|7,850.00
|Tax
|472.00
|1,422.00
|2,592.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|956.00
|2,637.00
|5,258.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|956.00
|2,637.00
|5,258.00
|Equity Share Capital
|241.72
|301.00
|241.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.98
|10.99
|21.85
|Diluted EPS
|3.95
|10.91
|21.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.98
|10.99
|21.85
|Diluted EPS
|3.95
|10.91
|21.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited