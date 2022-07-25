 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31,105.00 crore, up 19.82% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 31,105.00 crore in June 2022 up 19.82% from Rs. 25,959.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 956.00 crore in June 2022 down 81.82% from Rs. 5,258.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,635.00 crore in June 2022 down 62.49% from Rs. 9,691.00 crore in June 2021.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.85 in June 2021.

JSW Steel shares closed at 582.45 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.33% returns over the last 6 months and -18.71% over the last 12 months.

JSW Steel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30,651.00 35,407.00 25,581.00
Other Operating Income 454.00 604.00 378.00
Total Income From Operations 31,105.00 36,011.00 25,959.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21,229.00 17,096.00 9,467.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 585.00 68.00 38.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4,729.00 1,701.00 -3,525.00
Power & Fuel 3,619.00 2,735.00 1,733.00
Employees Cost 437.00 477.00 441.00
Depreciation 1,177.00 1,225.00 998.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,612.00 7,027.00 8,314.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,175.00 5,682.00 8,493.00
Other Income 283.00 416.00 200.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,458.00 6,098.00 8,693.00
Interest 1,030.00 1,317.00 843.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,428.00 4,781.00 7,850.00
Exceptional Items -- -722.00 --
P/L Before Tax 1,428.00 4,059.00 7,850.00
Tax 472.00 1,422.00 2,592.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 956.00 2,637.00 5,258.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 956.00 2,637.00 5,258.00
Equity Share Capital 241.72 301.00 241.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.98 10.99 21.85
Diluted EPS 3.95 10.91 21.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.98 10.99 21.85
Diluted EPS 3.95 10.91 21.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #JSW Steel #Results #Steel - Large
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
