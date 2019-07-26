JSW Steel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17,499.00 crore, down 7.73% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17,150.00
|19,264.00
|18,465.00
|Other Operating Income
|349.00
|437.00
|499.00
|Total Income From Operations
|17,499.00
|19,701.00
|18,964.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9,733.00
|9,227.00
|10,039.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|249.00
|94.00
|52.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-759.00
|1,426.00
|-330.00
|Power & Fuel
|1,331.00
|1,306.00
|1,377.00
|Employees Cost
|387.00
|347.00
|356.00
|Depreciation
|806.00
|865.00
|819.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,832.00
|2,960.00
|2,648.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,920.00
|3,476.00
|4,003.00
|Other Income
|162.00
|83.00
|167.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,082.00
|3,559.00
|4,170.00
|Interest
|963.00
|956.00
|866.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,119.00
|2,603.00
|3,304.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,119.00
|2,603.00
|3,304.00
|Tax
|696.00
|858.00
|966.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,423.00
|1,745.00
|2,338.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,423.00
|1,745.00
|2,338.00
|Equity Share Capital
|240.00
|240.00
|241.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.92
|7.27
|9.72
|Diluted EPS
|5.89
|7.22
|9.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.92
|7.27
|9.72
|Diluted EPS
|5.89
|7.22
|9.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited