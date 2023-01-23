 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JSW Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,935.00 crore, up 7.23% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 30,935.00 crore in December 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 28,850.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,234.00 crore in December 2022 down 63.96% from Rs. 3,424.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,345.00 crore in December 2022 down 39.58% from Rs. 7,191.00 crore in December 2021.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.25 in December 2021.

JSW Steel shares closed at 740.95 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.52% returns over the last 6 months and 8.57% over the last 12 months.

JSW Steel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30,935.00 32,080.00 28,423.00
Other Operating Income -- 414.00 427.00
Total Income From Operations 30,935.00 32,494.00 28,850.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16,887.00 18,797.00 14,051.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 89.00 146.00 3.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.00 2,810.00 -1,205.00
Power & Fuel 3,382.00 3,608.00 2,441.00
Employees Cost 529.00 499.00 498.00
Depreciation 1,263.00 1,207.00 1,237.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,033.00 4,892.00 6,265.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,767.00 535.00 5,560.00
Other Income 315.00 422.00 394.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,082.00 957.00 5,954.00
Interest 1,344.00 1,093.00 887.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,738.00 -136.00 5,067.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,738.00 -136.00 5,067.00
Tax 504.00 -45.00 1,643.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,234.00 -91.00 3,424.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,234.00 -91.00 3,424.00
Equity Share Capital 240.00 241.72 241.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.14 -0.38 14.25
Diluted EPS 5.11 -0.38 14.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.14 -0.38 14.25
Diluted EPS 5.11 -0.38 14.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #JSW Steel #Results #Steel - Large
first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am