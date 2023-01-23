JSW Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,935.00 crore, up 7.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30,935.00 crore in December 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 28,850.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,234.00 crore in December 2022 down 63.96% from Rs. 3,424.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,345.00 crore in December 2022 down 39.58% from Rs. 7,191.00 crore in December 2021.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.25 in December 2021.

JSW Steel shares closed at 740.95 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.52% returns over the last 6 months and 8.57% over the last 12 months.