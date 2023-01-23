English
    JSW Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,935.00 crore, up 7.23% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30,935.00 crore in December 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 28,850.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,234.00 crore in December 2022 down 63.96% from Rs. 3,424.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,345.00 crore in December 2022 down 39.58% from Rs. 7,191.00 crore in December 2021.

    JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.25 in December 2021.

    JSW Steel shares closed at 740.95 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.52% returns over the last 6 months and 8.57% over the last 12 months.

    JSW Steel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30,935.0032,080.0028,423.00
    Other Operating Income--414.00427.00
    Total Income From Operations30,935.0032,494.0028,850.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16,887.0018,797.0014,051.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods89.00146.003.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.002,810.00-1,205.00
    Power & Fuel3,382.003,608.002,441.00
    Employees Cost529.00499.00498.00
    Depreciation1,263.001,207.001,237.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,033.004,892.006,265.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,767.00535.005,560.00
    Other Income315.00422.00394.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,082.00957.005,954.00
    Interest1,344.001,093.00887.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,738.00-136.005,067.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,738.00-136.005,067.00
    Tax504.00-45.001,643.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,234.00-91.003,424.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,234.00-91.003,424.00
    Equity Share Capital240.00241.72241.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.14-0.3814.25
    Diluted EPS5.11-0.3814.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.14-0.3814.25
    Diluted EPS5.11-0.3814.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am