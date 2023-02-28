 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,935.00 crore, up 7.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 28, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 30,935.00 crore in December 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 28,850.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,234.00 crore in December 2022 down 63.96% from Rs. 3,424.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,345.00 crore in December 2022 down 39.58% from Rs. 7,191.00 crore in December 2021.

JSW Steel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30,935.00 32,080.00 28,423.00
Other Operating Income -- 414.00 427.00
Total Income From Operations 30,935.00 32,494.00 28,850.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16,887.00 18,797.00 14,051.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 89.00 146.00 3.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.00 2,810.00 -1,205.00
Power & Fuel 3,382.00 3,608.00 2,441.00
Employees Cost 529.00 499.00 498.00
Depreciation 1,263.00 1,207.00 1,237.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,033.00 4,892.00 6,265.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,767.00 535.00 5,560.00
Other Income 315.00 422.00 394.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,082.00 957.00 5,954.00
Interest 1,344.00 1,093.00 887.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,738.00 -136.00 5,067.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,738.00 -136.00 5,067.00
Tax 504.00 -45.00 1,643.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,234.00 -91.00 3,424.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,234.00 -91.00 3,424.00
Equity Share Capital 241.72 241.72 241.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.14 -0.38 14.25
Diluted EPS 5.11 -0.38 14.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.14 -0.38 14.25
Diluted EPS 5.11 -0.38 14.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited