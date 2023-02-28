JSW Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,935.00 crore, up 7.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30,935.00 crore in December 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 28,850.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,234.00 crore in December 2022 down 63.96% from Rs. 3,424.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,345.00 crore in December 2022 down 39.58% from Rs. 7,191.00 crore in December 2021.