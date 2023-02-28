JSW Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,935.00 crore, up 7.23% Y-o-Y

|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30,935.00
|32,080.00
|28,423.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|414.00
|427.00
|Total Income From Operations
|30,935.00
|32,494.00
|28,850.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16,887.00
|18,797.00
|14,051.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|89.00
|146.00
|3.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.00
|2,810.00
|-1,205.00
|Power & Fuel
|3,382.00
|3,608.00
|2,441.00
|Employees Cost
|529.00
|499.00
|498.00
|Depreciation
|1,263.00
|1,207.00
|1,237.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,033.00
|4,892.00
|6,265.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,767.00
|535.00
|5,560.00
|Other Income
|315.00
|422.00
|394.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,082.00
|957.00
|5,954.00
|Interest
|1,344.00
|1,093.00
|887.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,738.00
|-136.00
|5,067.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,738.00
|-136.00
|5,067.00
|Tax
|504.00
|-45.00
|1,643.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,234.00
|-91.00
|3,424.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,234.00
|-91.00
|3,424.00
|Equity Share Capital
|241.72
|241.72
|241.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.14
|-0.38
|14.25
|Diluted EPS
|5.11
|-0.38
|14.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.14
|-0.38
|14.25
|Diluted EPS
|5.11
|-0.38
|14.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited