JSW Steel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28,850.00 crore, up 49.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28,850.00 crore in December 2021 up 49.96% from Rs. 19,239.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,424.00 crore in December 2021 up 21.03% from Rs. 2,829.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,191.00 crore in December 2021 up 23.94% from Rs. 5,802.00 crore in December 2020.

JSW Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 14.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.77 in December 2020.

JSW Steel shares closed at 666.25 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 69.40% over the last 12 months.