JSW Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18,393.00 crore, up 11.79% Y-o-Y

|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17,947.00
|19,093.00
|16,299.00
|Other Operating Income
|446.00
|576.00
|154.00
|Total Income From Operations
|18,393.00
|19,669.00
|16,453.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10,394.00
|10,099.00
|9,090.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|259.00
|93.00
|325.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,355.00
|71.00
|100.00
|Power & Fuel
|1,518.00
|1,545.00
|1,215.00
|Employees Cost
|361.00
|336.00
|314.00
|Depreciation
|855.00
|858.00
|769.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,778.00
|2,723.00
|1,836.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,583.00
|3,944.00
|2,804.00
|Other Income
|67.00
|202.00
|43.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,650.00
|4,146.00
|2,847.00
|Interest
|957.00
|929.00
|892.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,693.00
|3,217.00
|1,955.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-234.00
|P/L Before Tax
|2,693.00
|3,217.00
|1,721.00
|Tax
|801.00
|933.00
|595.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,892.00
|2,284.00
|1,126.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,892.00
|2,284.00
|1,126.00
|Equity Share Capital
|240.00
|240.00
|241.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.87
|9.50
|4.68
|Diluted EPS
|7.83
|5.45
|4.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.87
|9.50
|4.68
|Diluted EPS
|7.83
|5.45
|4.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited