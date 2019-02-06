JSW Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18,393.00 crore, up 11.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,393.00 crore in December 2018 up 11.79% from Rs. 16,453.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,892.00 crore in December 2018 up 68.03% from Rs. 1,126.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,505.00 crore in December 2018 up 24.59% from Rs. 3,616.00 crore in December 2017.

JSW Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 7.87 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.68 in December 2017.

JSW Steel shares closed at 273.55 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.82% returns over the last 6 months and -6.08% over the last 12 months.