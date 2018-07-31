JSW Steel: Rise in debt from recent M&A debt to weigh on performance

JSW Steel recorded a 3x jump in its profits during Q1FY19 helped by higher steel prices, but the next few quarters would be critical. In the current fiscal, volume growth is expected to be in the region of 4 percent to about 16 million tonne (capacity of 18 million tonne).

Thankfully, the Supreme Court has lifted curb on iron ore mining from 30 million tonne earlier to 35 million tonne. Additionally, new mines are now getting operational and would reduce JSW's dependence in iron ore imports and local procurements helping in reduced cost and better margins. While cost per tonne should remain under control, movement of global steel prices from hereon would have a huge bearing on its growth. China's slowdown and tensions over trade war may cause volatility.

JSW’s realisations have moved up swiftly from about Rs 38000 per tonne in September 2017 quarter to about Rs 49000 a tonne in June 2018 quarter on the back of higher steel prices. That apart, integration of its recent acquisition of Italy’s Aferpi, US-based Acero and Monnet Ispat in India along with their resultant debt would weigh on its performance. Monnet Ispat would be merged into JSW Steel and management is hoping to turnaround its operations in a year.

Quarterly results

JSW Steel, whose earnings are highly sensitive to steel prices, reported 3 times jump in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2018. A combination of 11 percent year on year increase in saleable steel volumes to 3.76 million tonne and about 25 percent growth in realisation helped company to post strong 38 percent year on year growth in sales boosting its operating profits by 119 percent to Rs 5105 crore.

While the cost per tonne of steel went up marginally, the company was able to absorb the cost pressure as a result of strong growth in operating margins. During the quarter, the company made an EBIDTA of close to Rs 12,590 per tonne, which is up by almost 100 percent compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Its international businesses including the US business made a higher contribution thus helping in better profitability. Its US-based pipe and plate mill saw 2x growth in EBITDA to USD 10.7 million.

Outlook and valuations

Domestic steel demand is strong and picking up particularly in the light of consolidation in the sector. Companies like Tata Steel and JSW Steel have been biggest beneficiaries. In the current fiscal, JSW Steel should be reporting a net profit in the region of about Rs 7500-8000 crore. Taking that into account, at current market price of Rs 311 a share, the stock is trading at 9.4-10 times, which is reasonable.

