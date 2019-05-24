App
Co-Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 04:32 PM IST

JSW Steel Q4 profit plunges 49% to Rs 1,523 crore, margin contracts almost 20%

JSW Steel expects FY20 crude steel production at 16.95 million tonne against 16.69 million tonne in FY19 and sales volume at 16 million tonne against 15.76 million in FY19.

Moneycontrol News
JSW Steel reported a 49.2 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,523 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

Despite reporting a loss it exceeded analyst estimates which lifted stock over 4 percent at close on May 24.

Revenue during the quarter rose 4.8 percent to Rs 22,368 crore compared to the year-ago period, with sales volume rising 2 percent YoY to 4.29 million tonne.

"With an improvement in international demand and pricing of steel during the quarter, the company strategically shifted its focus to international markets in order to liquidate the accumulated stocks which were built at the end of the third quarter. As a result, exports during the quarter increased sharply and exports accounted for 22 percent of overall sales, JSW Steel said in an exchange filing.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 16.1 percent to Rs 4,440 crore YoY and margin contracted to 19.8 percent, against 24.8 percent in the corresponding period last year.

A CNBC-TV18 poll estimated profit at Rs 1,435 crore on revenue of Rs 21,200 crore and EBITDA at Rs 4,197.5 crore with margin at 19.8 percent for the quarter.

JSW Steel expects FY20 crude steel production at 16.95 million tonne against 16.69 million tonne in FY19 and sales volume at 16 million tonne against 15.76 million in FY19.

"We expect India steel demand growth in FY20 at 6.5-7 percent," said the company

The company also approved fundraising up to Rs 14,000 crore.

First Published on May 24, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #earnings #JSW Steel #Results

