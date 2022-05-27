English
    JSW Steel Q4 Preview | Profit may rise 20%, revenue 65%, as costly inputs offset exports, realisations

    The revenue growth is aided by higher volumes and improved realizations but the higher coking coal costs are likely to impact the profitability and the margins.

    Gaurav Sharma
    May 27, 2022 / 06:43 AM IST
     
     
    JSW Steel Limited (JSW Steel) is expected to report a growth of 20 percent year-on year in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,025 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, according to a Moneycontrol poll.

    The consolidated revenue, however, is expected to bump up 65 percent on year to Rs 44,620 crore, aided by higher volumes, improved demand from export markets and better realisations.

    The growth in profit after tax (PAT) is muted compared to the growth in revenue due to higher coking coal and other input costs which are likely to weigh on the bottom-line and bring down margins.

    The OP Jindal group company had recorded a consolidated PAT of Rs 4,198 crore a year back and registered a consolidated revenue of Rs 26,934 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.

    During the previous quarter ending December 2021, the steel maker had achieved a PAT of Rs 4,357 crore on a revenue of Rs 38,071 crore.

    Experts expect the sales volume during the quarter to increase 20-22 percent on-year and by 24-25 percent on-quarter to 5 million tonnes. The average realisation of steel are expected to improve 20 percent on-year and remain flat on a sequential basis.

    “We expect JSW Steel to report a volume increase of 20 percent on-year and 25 percent QoQ with ramp up at Dolvi partly and a pick-up in export demand,” a report from Kotak Institutional Equities said. The brokerage estimate steel realisation to increase by 25 percent on-year and 4 percent QoQ due to higher steel prices in the domestic and export markets.

    Experts expect raw material cost to increase sequentially with an increase in coking coal costs partly offset by lower iron ore prices. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) per tonne is likely to decline 18 percent on-year and by 8 percent QoQ to Rs 16,180-16,240 per tonne.

    The EBITDA margin is likely to take a hit due to the higher input costs and is likely to come in between 19-21 percent compared to 31.3 percent during the corresponding quarter last year and 24.7 percent during the previous quarter.

    “Performance of overseas subsidiaries on rising costs will be crucial along with the sales volume for US and Italy subsidiaries,” said a report from the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

    JSW Steel ended Rs 23.25 higher at Rs 551.70 on May 26 at The National Stock Exchange. The stock has lost 19.1 percent over the past one year and is trading lower by 23.5 percent over the past one month.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips of investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Gaurav Sharma
    Tags: #JSW Steel Limited #Results Poll
    first published: May 27, 2022 06:43 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.