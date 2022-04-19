JSW Steel Q4 PAT seen up 1% YoY to Rs. 4,242 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects JSW Steel to report net profit at Rs. 4,242 crore up 1% year-on-year (down 6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 68 percent Y-o-Y (up 19 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 45,325 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 2 percent Y-o-Y (down 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,610 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

