JSW Steel Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 13% to Rs 3,664 crore

The company said it recorded higher ever crude steel production and highest ever saleable steel sales during the quarter.

JSW Steel on May 19 reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March at Rs 3,664 crore, up 13.29 percent from Rs 3,234 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 46,962 crore, registering a growth of 0.14 percent from Rs 46,895 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.