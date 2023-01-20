 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Steel Q3 result: Net profit tanks 86% to Rs 474 crore, misses estimates

Jan 20, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

JSW Steel Q3: A poll of analysts expected the steelmaker to clock a net profit of Rs 665.5 crore and consolidated revenue of Rs 38,719.63 crore

JSW Steel on January 20 reported an 85.50 percent year-on-year (YoY) decrease in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) at Rs 474 crore. The steelmaker reported a profit of Rs 4,516 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Its revenue from operations climbed 2.79 percent to Rs 39,134 crore against Rs 38,071 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The numbers were worse than estimated. A poll of analysts suggested the steelmaker could clock a net profit of Rs 665.5 crore in the third quarter. JSW Steel’s consolidated revenue was expected to rise 1.7 percent YoY to Rs 38,719.63 crore.

During the quarter, the combined crude steel production of JSW Steel stood at 6.24 million tonnes - highest ever - sequentially higher by 10 percent, mainly due to the ramp-up at 5 metric tonne per annum (mtpa) Dolvi Phase-II expansion which achieved capacity utilisation of 85 percent vs. 80 percent in Q2 FY23, said the company.

The re-starting of facilities at JSW Ispat Special Products (JISPL) after a maintenance shutdown that had commenced in Q2 FY23, and the ongoing ramp-up of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) operations after expansion from 2.75 mtpa to 3.5 mtpa capacity, also contributed to higher production.

Saleable steel sales were at 5.63 million tonnes during the quarter while operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 4,547 crore. EBITDA margin was at 11.6 percent.