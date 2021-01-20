JSW Steel Q3 PAT seen up 1,075.9% YoY to Rs. 2,198.9 cr: Emkey

jsw_steel_metals_slide_image_300_64054576

Emkey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects JSW Steel to report net profit at Rs. 2,198.9 crore up 1,075.9% year-on-year (up 37.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 20,340.8 crore, according to Emkey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 113.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,227.2 crore.

