JSW Steel Q3 earnings disappoint street; check key highlights of analysts' call

JSW Steel reported a steep 88 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 187 crore on revenue of Rs 18,055 crore (down 11.1 percent YoY) for the quarter ended December 2019.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 46 percent YoY and margin contracted to 13.58 percent in Q3FY20 (against 22.15 percent YoY).

Earnings were impacted by foreign subsidiaries' higher losses and lower-than-expected standalone EBITDA per tonne.

Here are key highlights from JSW Steel's conference call by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

Management Participants: Seshagiri Rao MVS - Joint MD & Group CFO, Vinod Nowal - Deputy MD, Rajeev Pai - CFO, Jayant Acharya - Director, Commercial & Marketing, Pritesh Vinay - VP, Corporate Finance & Group Investor Relations

Management expects steel demand to grow by 4 percent YoY in FY20 and 5 percent YoY for FY21.

The increment spending of Rs 6,00,000 crore by the government in the national infrastructure pipeline which is 43 percent YoY growth for FY21 will bring growth in the steel industry.

Management is confident of achieving the guidance of production and sales volume of 16.5 MT and 15.5 MT respectively for FY20.

For All Earnings Related News - Click Here

Production, as well as sales volume during the quarter, has crossed 4 MT. Domestic sales went up by 25 percent QoQ and 11 percent YoY while export volume fell in Q3FY20. For the quarter retail sales, OEM segment and Auto segment grew by 33 percent, 21 percent, 10 percent QoQ respectively.

Restocking was seen in the month of November and December which suggests demand pickup,

Fall in blended realization by 23 percent YoY and 7 percent QoQ led by fall in prices from July- Sept the lag effect of which could be seen in Q3FY20.

Inventory levels as on 30th September 2019 was 13.23 lakh tonnes, this high-cost inventory contracted the margins during the quarter. On 31st December, the inventory level is still at 10.78 lakh tonnes

The Cost of production reduced by 5 percent in Q3FY20 majorly driven by coking coal prices, captive iron ore supply and other operating efficiencies.

The domestic subsidiaries performed well while overseas operations remained a drag with an EBITDA loss of Rs 335 crore during the quarter.

One-off item during the quarter of Rs 250 crore as an income which company has received on account of assignment of a long term contract signed by the company for industrial gases.

Net debt during the quarter reduced by Rs 88 crore along with weighted cost of interest reduced by 30 bps to 6.52 percent during the quarter.

Under the overseas operations, Europe operations are expected to generate positive EBITDA in Q4FY20 and US operations are expected to reduce the EBITDA losses.

The acquisition of VIL completed during the quarter paid a total consideration of Rs 63.5 crore. The two benefits of this acquisition are increase in holding to 73.5 percent from 50 percent in VIL. The other one is color coating line with the capacity of around 40-50K tonnes per annum which will further benefit in terms of EBITDA on color coated products.

Capex guidance for FY20 is Rs 11,000 crore; out of the amount Rs 7,767 crore already spend till 9MFY20.

Tin plate at Tarapur unit commissioned in FY19 is stabilized with the growth of 14 percent in the volume of Tin plate production.

The 5th mine commissioned in Q3FY20 and the last 6th one is remaining which will be commissioned at the end of Jan-2020. The guidance of 4.5 MT through captive sources will be able to accomplish in FY20.