JSW Steel: Q2 Results Preview – Profit to tank due to lower realisations, higher operating costs

JSW Steel, one of the major steel producers of the country, may post a 90 percent decline in consolidated profit after tax to about Rs 700 crore in the quarter ended September, according to a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol.

Consolidated revenue is expected to increase 21 percent on year to Rs 39,490 crore.

On a sequential basis, profit is likely to slip 20 percent due to lower realisations even as revenue increases by 4 percent, aided by higher volumes. The decline in global metal prices impacted sentiment and the imposition of export duty by India prevented companies from getting higher realisations in overseas markets.

JSW Steel is scheduled to announce its quarterly results on October 21.

The markdown in profit is also due to the rise in power and fuel costs, which were partly offset by softness in prices of iron ore, which is used to make steel.

The OP Jindal Group company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 7,179 crore a year earlier on revenue of Rs 32,503 crore. In the previous quarter ended June, the company posted a profit of Rs 839 crore on revenue of Rs 38,086 crore.

Brokerage views

Volume & realisations

While JSW Steel’s volumes are likely to be higher, both on-year and sequentially, the meltdown in global commodity prices may result in a much larger fall in realisations.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect the company to report standalone volumes of 4.8 million tonnes, a growth of 27 percent on-year and 19 percent sequentially, as demand recovered towards the second half of the quarter.

“We estimate steel realisation to decline by 12 percent YoY and 16 percent QoQ led by price cuts during the quarter,” Kotak Institutional Equities said.

The brokerage expects consolidated revenue of Rs 39,325 crore for the quarter, a 21 percent YoY growth and a 3 percent increase over the previous quarter.

According to a report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, JSW Steel’s consolidated revenue may grow 23 percent on-year to Rs 39,854 crore, a sequential improvement of 5 percent.

EBITDA

The impact of lower iron ore prices was negated by a steeper decline in realisations, resulting in lower earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

According to a report from research firm PhillipCapital, EBITDA for the quarter is likely to be Rs 3,500 crore, which is a decline of 67 percent from a year ago and a 20 percent drop on a sequential basis.

Motilal Oswal forecasts EBITDA per tonne to fall to Rs 6,279 from Rs 27,198 per tonne a year ago and Rs 9,597 per tonne during the previous quarter.

Key factors

Experts will keenly await the management’s remarks on expansion timelines and the planned divestment of operations in Italy. The performance of overseas subsidiaries in light of rising costs will be crucial as also the strategy on ramping up production of captive iron ore mines.

JSW Steel shares gained 0.34 percent to Rs 628 at the close on the National Stock Exchange on October 20. The stock has declined over 8 percent during the past year as well as over the past month.

