172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jsw-steel-q2-profit-falls-37-to-rs-1595-crore-6006461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel Q2 profit falls 37% to Rs 1,595 crore

The company also informed exchanges about acquiring four mine blocks in the auctions held by the Odisha government in February.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel on October 23 reported over 37 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,595 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted Rs 2,536 crore profit for the same quarter a year ago, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Total income stood at Rs 19,416 crore as against Rs 17,728 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal. Expenses were at Rs 16,958 crore as against Rs 17,025 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company also informed exchanges about acquiring four mine blocks in the auctions held by the Odisha government in February. JSW Steel has signed the mining development and production agreements with regard to all the four blocks and executed the lease deeds. "Acquisition cost incurred for the mines such as stamp duty, registration fees and other such cost amounting to Rs 817 crore have been capitalised as intangible assets. The company has also paid upfront premium payment amounting to Rs 1,290 crore which would be adjusted against the premium payment due to the government," it said.

Close

Mining operations have started at all the said blocks. JSW Steel further said a resolution plan submitted by its wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd for Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd (ACCIL) has been approved with certain modifications by the National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi.

related news

ACCIL manufactures downstream steel products at its facilities located in Khapoli in Maharashtra and Bawal in Haryana. On the impact of COVID-19, the company said outbreak of the virus and the measures to curtail it caused disturbances and slowdown of the economic activity.

The group's operations too were impacted in June quarter as the company had to scale down its operations across all plants due to reasons like supply chain constraints, shortage of workforce etc. However, with relaxations provided by the government, the company gradually ramped up its production levels.

The company achieved production of 3.85 million tonne during the quarter ended September 30. With this, JSW Steel achieved average capacity utilisation of 86 percent in the quarter.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #Business #JSW Steel #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.