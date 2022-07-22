JSW Steel Q1 Result | Consolidated profit slumps 86% YoY to Rs 838 crore, revenue up 32%

JSW Steel

JSW Steel Limited on July 22 reported an 85.8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 838 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company had reported a in consolidated net profit of Rs 5,904 crore the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the profit declined 74 percent as against Rs 3,234 crore earned during Q4FY22. After adjusting exceptional expense of Rs 741 crore, the consolidated profit for the last quarter of FY22 stood at Rs 3,975 crore.

Consolidated revenue climbed 31.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 38,086 crore as compared to a net revenue of Rs 28,902 crore.

On a sequential basis, the revenue declined 18.8 percent from the net revenue of Rs 46,895 crore recorded in the previous quarter, which was also the highest revenue generation by the company in any quarter.

“During the reported quarter, high inflation across major economies on the back of supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict had impacted the global economic outlook”, the company said in its earnings release. “High inflation and policy rate tightening across the world have become formidable headwinds”.

The company said the domestic steel industry was impacted by falling global prices and the imposition of a 15 percent duty on certain steel exports in May 2022 further exacerbated the situation with a steep fall in exports of 26 percent QoQ.

Operational performance

The consolidated India operations of the company produced 5.72 MT (million tons) of steel during the quarter while the sales volume stood lower at 4.45 MT only. The company’s American subsidiary (JSW Steel USA, Ohio) produced 0.16 MT of steel during the quarter and managed to sell its entire production.

Margins

The rise in the cost of raw materials, power & fuel costs and other expenses severely dented the margins of the company.

The company could manage to achieve an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of Rs 4,309 crore which tanked 58 percent from the EBITDA of Rs 10,274 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the EBITDA was lower by 53 percent.

Consequently, the EBITDA margins for the quarter at 11 percent were 25 percent lower than the EBTDA margins of 36 percent recorded during the year ago period and 9 percent lower than 20 percent EBITDA margins in the previous quarter.

The net margins for the reported quarter stood at 2.2 percent compared to 20.4 percent during the same period last year and 7.1 percent during the March ending quarter.

Debt

The Company's consolidated Net Gearing (Net Debt to Equity) stood at 0.98x at the end of the quarter (as against 0.83x at the end of Q4 FY22), and Net Debt to EBITDA stood at 2.03x (as against 1.4Sx at the end of Q4 FY22). A significant portion of increase in debt was mainly due to locking up of working capital in inventory.

Capex

The Company's capex spend during the quarter stood at Rs 3,702 crores as against the planned capex spend of Rs 20,000 crores for FY23. “Considering the current market conditions, the company expects to calibrate its capex spend to Rs 15,000 crores for FY23”, the company said in its earnings release.

Its various expansion projects are progressing as per the timeline. Its brownfield expansion at Vijayanagar is expected to be completed by the end of FY24 while its downstream projects at Vasind and Tarapur are expected to be completed by Q2FY23.

Shares of JSW Steel closed Rs 5.1 lower at Rs 582.45 on July 22 on the NSE. The stock has generated negative returns of 18.7 percent over the past one year and is trading higher by 5.8 percent over the past one month.