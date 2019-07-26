App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel Q1 profit falls 56% at Rs 1,028 cr on weak demand

The company reported crude steel production of 4.24 million tonnes, higher by 3% YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
JSW Steel has registered 56.4 percent fall in its Q1FY20 (April-June) consolidated net profit at Rs 1,028 crore on the back of lower sales volumes due to subdued steel demand.

The company had reported profit of Rs 2,366 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Revenue of the company declined 3.4 percent at Rs 19,812 crore against Rs 20,519 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 27.2 percent at Rs 3,716 crore versus Rs 5,105 crore, while margin was down 610 bps at 18.76 percent against 24.88 percent.

The board of directors approved the raising of long term funds via issuance of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore, by way of private placement and/or by way of public issuance, in one or more tranches, in the domestic market.

The board has also approved the raising of long term funds, through issuance of non-convertible foreign currency/rupee-denominated senior unsecured fixed-rate bonds up to $1 billion, in one or more tranches, in the international market(s).

Domestic steel demand during the quarter was impacted by weaker activity levels. This subdued steel demand led to lower sales volumes and accumulation of inventory across the industry, the company said in a release.

The company reported crude steel production of 4.24 million tonnes, higher by 3 percent YoY.

The saleable steel sales for the quarter stood at 3.66 million tonnes, lower by 3 percent YoY.

The company was able to reduce its conversion costs (power and fuel costs, stores and spares and other manufacturing expenses) due to subdued fuel prices and lower prices of electrodes and refractories.

JSW Steel ended at Rs 249.65, up Rs 0.90, or 0.36 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 04:30 pm

