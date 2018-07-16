JSW Steel Q1 PAT seen up 286.5% YoY to Rs. 2,412 cr: ICICI Direct

Q7. This was the world's largest steel producer in terms of turnover and the second largest in terms of steel output. The company was created by a merger of the former companies Aceralia (Spain), Usinor (France) and Arbed (Luxembourg) in 2002.Identify the company? (Image: Reuters)

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects JSW Steel to report net profit at Rs. 2,412 crore up 286.5% year-on-year (down 15.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 32 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19,399 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 88.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,925 crore.

