JSW Steel Q1 PAT may dip 67.1% YoY to Rs. 1,943.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 14, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 39.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 40,222.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects JSW Steel to report net profit at Rs. 1,943.6 crore down 67.1% year-on-year (down 48.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 41.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 35 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,968.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 14, 2022 11:05 pm
