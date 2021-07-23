MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JSW Steel posts Rs 5,900 crore profit for Q1

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 582 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

PTI
July 23, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,900 crore for June quarter 2021-22, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 582 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review jumped to Rs 29,100 crore from Rs 11,914 crore in the same period of the preceding financial year.

Expenses were at Rs 20,804 crore as against Rs 12,504 crore a year ago.

JSW Steel, a part of JSW Group, has significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports among others.
PTI
Tags: #Business #JSW Steel #Results
first published: Jul 23, 2021 04:18 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.