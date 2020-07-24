App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel posts Rs 582 crore loss for June quarter

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,008 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

JSW Steel on Friday fell into the red, posting Rs 582 crore consolidated loss for the quarter ended June 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,008 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during April-June 2020 also declined to Rs 11,914 crore, compared with Rs 19,953 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total expenses also dropped to Rs 12,504 crore, against Rs 18,164 crore a year ago.

Part of the JSW Group, JSW Steel Ltd has presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure and cement.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 05:45 pm

