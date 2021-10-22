JSW Steel: Cost pressure hurts

JSW Steel | The company acquired 80 percent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital and zero coupon CCDS of Neotrex Steel.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The results for the quarter ended September 2021 for JSW Steel (JSW; CMP: Rs 673; Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,62,788 crore) are in line with expectations. Higher raw material prices impacted margins in the standalone business while performance from subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates partly helped in putting up a better show. In October, the brownfield integrated steel plant at Dolvi commenced operations and ramped up capacity from 5 MTPA to 10 MTPA. September quarter performance Standalone operations Steel production was almost flattish, quarter on...