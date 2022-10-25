 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41,778.00 crore, up 28.54% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 41,778.00 crore in September 2022 up 28.54% from Rs. 32,503.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 848.00 crore in September 2022 down 111.83% from Rs. 7,170.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,940.00 crore in September 2022 down 82.93% from Rs. 11,363.00 crore in September 2021.

JSW Steel shares closed at 629.60 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.03% returns over the last 6 months and -6.62% over the last 12 months.

JSW Steel
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41,122.00 37,500.00 32,503.00
Other Operating Income 656.00 586.00 --
Total Income From Operations 41,778.00 38,086.00 32,503.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23,757.00 25,597.00 12,329.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 506.00 325.00 74.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3,473.00 -6,315.00 -435.00
Power & Fuel 4,602.00 4,433.00 --
Employees Cost 964.00 925.00 786.00
Depreciation 1,805.00 1,778.00 1,239.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,724.00 8,812.00 9,332.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -53.00 2,531.00 9,178.00
Other Income 188.00 189.00 946.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.00 2,720.00 10,124.00
Interest 1,523.00 1,422.00 936.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1,388.00 1,298.00 9,188.00
Exceptional Items 591.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax -797.00 1,298.00 9,188.00
Tax 62.00 442.00 2,612.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -859.00 856.00 6,576.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -859.00 856.00 6,576.00
Minority Interest 67.00 -1.00 -9.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -56.00 -17.00 603.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -848.00 838.00 7,170.00
Equity Share Capital 241.72 241.72 240.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.53 3.49 29.79
Diluted EPS -3.53 3.46 29.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.55 3.49 29.79
Diluted EPS -3.53 3.46 29.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
