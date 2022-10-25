JSW Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41,778.00 crore, up 28.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41,778.00 crore in September 2022 up 28.54% from Rs. 32,503.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 848.00 crore in September 2022 down 111.83% from Rs. 7,170.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,940.00 crore in September 2022 down 82.93% from Rs. 11,363.00 crore in September 2021.

JSW Steel shares closed at 629.60 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.03% returns over the last 6 months and -6.62% over the last 12 months.