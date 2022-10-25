JSW Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41,778.00 crore, up 28.54% Y-o-Y
October 25, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 41,778.00 crore in September 2022 up 28.54% from Rs. 32,503.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 848.00 crore in September 2022 down 111.83% from Rs. 7,170.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,940.00 crore in September 2022 down 82.93% from Rs. 11,363.00 crore in September 2021.
JSW Steel shares closed at 629.60 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.03% returns over the last 6 months and -6.62% over the last 12 months.
|JSW Steel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41,122.00
|37,500.00
|32,503.00
|Other Operating Income
|656.00
|586.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41,778.00
|38,086.00
|32,503.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23,757.00
|25,597.00
|12,329.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|506.00
|325.00
|74.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3,473.00
|-6,315.00
|-435.00
|Power & Fuel
|4,602.00
|4,433.00
|--
|Employees Cost
|964.00
|925.00
|786.00
|Depreciation
|1,805.00
|1,778.00
|1,239.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,724.00
|8,812.00
|9,332.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-53.00
|2,531.00
|9,178.00
|Other Income
|188.00
|189.00
|946.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|135.00
|2,720.00
|10,124.00
|Interest
|1,523.00
|1,422.00
|936.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,388.00
|1,298.00
|9,188.00
|Exceptional Items
|591.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-797.00
|1,298.00
|9,188.00
|Tax
|62.00
|442.00
|2,612.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-859.00
|856.00
|6,576.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-859.00
|856.00
|6,576.00
|Minority Interest
|67.00
|-1.00
|-9.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-56.00
|-17.00
|603.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-848.00
|838.00
|7,170.00
|Equity Share Capital
|241.72
|241.72
|240.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.53
|3.49
|29.79
|Diluted EPS
|-3.53
|3.46
|29.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.55
|3.49
|29.79
|Diluted EPS
|-3.53
|3.46
|29.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited