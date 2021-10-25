JSW Steel Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32,503.00 crore, up 68.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32,503.00 crore in September 2021 up 68.72% from Rs. 19,264.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,170.00 crore in September 2021 up 350.09% from Rs. 1,593.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,363.00 crore in September 2021 up 148.86% from Rs. 4,566.00 crore in September 2020.

JSW Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 29.79 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.63 in September 2020.

JSW Steel shares closed at 667.80 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)