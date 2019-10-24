JSW Steel Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17,572.00 crore, down 18.47% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17,203.00
|19,407.00
|20,891.00
|Other Operating Income
|369.00
|405.00
|661.00
|Total Income From Operations
|17,572.00
|19,812.00
|21,552.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9,488.00
|11,390.00
|11,068.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.00
|25.00
|35.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-83.00
|-1,053.00
|-173.00
|Power & Fuel
|1,549.00
|1,702.00
|1,896.00
|Employees Cost
|653.00
|759.00
|586.00
|Depreciation
|1,057.00
|1,026.00
|974.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,229.00
|3,273.00
|3,234.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,674.00
|2,690.00
|3,932.00
|Other Income
|156.00
|141.00
|56.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,830.00
|2,831.00
|3,988.00
|Interest
|1,127.00
|1,042.00
|963.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|703.00
|1,789.00
|3,025.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|703.00
|1,789.00
|3,025.00
|Tax
|-1,848.00
|762.00
|936.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,551.00
|1,027.00
|2,089.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,551.00
|1,027.00
|2,089.00
|Minority Interest
|24.00
|20.00
|39.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-15.00
|-19.00
|-2.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,560.00
|1,028.00
|2,126.00
|Equity Share Capital
|240.00
|240.00
|240.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.66
|4.28
|8.83
|Diluted EPS
|10.59
|4.25
|8.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.66
|4.28
|8.83
|Diluted EPS
|10.59
|4.25
|8.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited