JSW Steel Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17,572.00 crore, down 18.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,572.00 crore in September 2019 down 18.47% from Rs. 21,552.00 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,560.00 crore in September 2019 up 20.41% from Rs. 2,126.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,887.00 crore in September 2019 down 41.82% from Rs. 4,962.00 crore in September 2018.

JSW Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 10.66 in September 2019 from Rs. 8.83 in September 2018.

JSW Steel shares closed at 222.70 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.75% returns over the last 6 months and -35.91% over the last 12 months.