JSW Steel Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21,552.00 crore, Up 28.15% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 20,891.00 19,950.00 16,638.00 Other Operating Income 661.00 569.00 180.00 Total Income From Operations 21,552.00 20,519.00 16,818.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11,068.00 10,661.00 9,275.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 35.00 16.00 2.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -173.00 -464.00 594.00 Power & Fuel 1,896.00 1,608.00 1,396.00 Employees Cost 586.00 535.00 443.00 Depreciation 974.00 905.00 851.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3,234.00 3,058.00 2,072.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,932.00 4,200.00 2,185.00 Other Income 56.00 58.00 39.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,988.00 4,258.00 2,224.00 Interest 963.00 887.00 950.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,025.00 3,371.00 1,274.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3,025.00 3,371.00 1,274.00 Tax 936.00 1,053.00 445.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,089.00 2,318.00 829.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,089.00 2,318.00 829.00 Minority Interest 39.00 27.00 3.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.00 21.00 7.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,126.00 2,366.00 839.00 Equity Share Capital 240.00 241.00 241.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.83 9.84 3.49 Diluted EPS 8.79 9.79 3.47 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.83 9.84 3.49 Diluted EPS 8.79 9.79 3.47 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited