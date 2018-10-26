App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 02:05 PM IST
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 02:05 PM IST

JSW Steel Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21,552.00 crore, Up 28.15% Q-o-Q.

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 21,552.00 crore in September 2018 Up 28.15% from Rs. 16,818.00 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,126.00 crore in September 2018 Up 153.4% from Rs. 839.00 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,962.00 crore in September 2018 Up 61.37% from Rs. 3,075.00 crore in September 2017.
JSW Steel EPS has Increased to Rs. 8.83 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.49 in September 2017.
JSW Steel shares closed at 353.40 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given 9.85% returns over the last 6 months and 36.11% over the last 12 months.
JSW Steel
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 20,891.00 19,950.00 16,638.00
Other Operating Income 661.00 569.00 180.00
Total Income From Operations 21,552.00 20,519.00 16,818.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11,068.00 10,661.00 9,275.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.00 16.00 2.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -173.00 -464.00 594.00
Power & Fuel 1,896.00 1,608.00 1,396.00
Employees Cost 586.00 535.00 443.00
Depreciation 974.00 905.00 851.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,234.00 3,058.00 2,072.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,932.00 4,200.00 2,185.00
Other Income 56.00 58.00 39.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,988.00 4,258.00 2,224.00
Interest 963.00 887.00 950.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,025.00 3,371.00 1,274.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,025.00 3,371.00 1,274.00
Tax 936.00 1,053.00 445.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,089.00 2,318.00 829.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,089.00 2,318.00 829.00
Minority Interest 39.00 27.00 3.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.00 21.00 7.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,126.00 2,366.00 839.00
Equity Share Capital 240.00 241.00 241.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.83 9.84 3.49
Diluted EPS 8.79 9.79 3.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.83 9.84 3.49
Diluted EPS 8.79 9.79 3.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 01:48 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #JSW Steel #Results #Steel - Large

