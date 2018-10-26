JSW Steel Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21,552.00 crore, Up 28.15% Q-o-Q.

|
|Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:
|Net Sales at Rs 21,552.00 crore in September 2018 Up 28.15% from Rs. 16,818.00 crore in September 2017.
|Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,126.00 crore in September 2018 Up 153.4% from Rs. 839.00 crore in September 2017.
|EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,962.00 crore in September 2018 Up 61.37% from Rs. 3,075.00 crore in September 2017.
|JSW Steel EPS has Increased to Rs. 8.83 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.49 in September 2017.
|JSW Steel shares closed at 353.40 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given 9.85% returns over the last 6 months and 36.11% over the last 12 months.
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20,891.00
|19,950.00
|16,638.00
|Other Operating Income
|661.00
|569.00
|180.00
|Total Income From Operations
|21,552.00
|20,519.00
|16,818.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11,068.00
|10,661.00
|9,275.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35.00
|16.00
|2.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-173.00
|-464.00
|594.00
|Power & Fuel
|1,896.00
|1,608.00
|1,396.00
|Employees Cost
|586.00
|535.00
|443.00
|Depreciation
|974.00
|905.00
|851.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,234.00
|3,058.00
|2,072.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,932.00
|4,200.00
|2,185.00
|Other Income
|56.00
|58.00
|39.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,988.00
|4,258.00
|2,224.00
|Interest
|963.00
|887.00
|950.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,025.00
|3,371.00
|1,274.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,025.00
|3,371.00
|1,274.00
|Tax
|936.00
|1,053.00
|445.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,089.00
|2,318.00
|829.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,089.00
|2,318.00
|829.00
|Minority Interest
|39.00
|27.00
|3.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.00
|21.00
|7.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,126.00
|2,366.00
|839.00
|Equity Share Capital
|240.00
|241.00
|241.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.83
|9.84
|3.49
|Diluted EPS
|8.79
|9.79
|3.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.83
|9.84
|3.49
|Diluted EPS
|8.79
|9.79
|3.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited