    JSW Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46,962.00 crore, up 0.14% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 09:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46,962.00 crore in March 2023 up 0.14% from Rs. 46,895.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,664.00 crore in March 2023 up 13.3% from Rs. 3,234.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,404.00 crore in March 2023 down 10.76% from Rs. 9,417.00 crore in March 2022.

    JSW Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 15.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.47 in March 2022.

    JSW Steel shares closed at 692.05 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 15.30% over the last 12 months.

    JSW Steel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46,346.0038,678.0046,026.00
    Other Operating Income616.00456.00869.00
    Total Income From Operations46,962.0039,134.0046,895.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23,905.0021,197.0021,384.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods445.00238.00247.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks165.0041.002,667.00
    Power & Fuel4,092.004,325.003,607.00
    Employees Cost1,007.001,019.00971.00
    Depreciation2,009.001,882.001,815.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9,409.007,767.008,835.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,930.002,665.007,369.00
    Other Income465.00188.00233.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,395.002,853.007,602.00
    Interest2,138.001,819.001,756.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,257.001,034.005,846.00
    Exceptional Items-----741.00
    P/L Before Tax4,257.001,034.005,105.00
    Tax508.00504.001,731.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,749.00530.003,374.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,749.00530.003,374.00
    Minority Interest-77.0016.00-109.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-8.00-56.00-31.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,664.00490.003,234.00
    Equity Share Capital241.72241.72241.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.242.0413.47
    Diluted EPS15.162.0313.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.242.0413.47
    Diluted EPS15.162.0313.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 09:03 pm