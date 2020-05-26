JSW Steel Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17,887.00 crore, down 20.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,887.00 crore in March 2020 down 20.03% from Rs. 22,368.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.00 crore in March 2020 down 84.83% from Rs. 1,523.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,097.00 crore in March 2020 down 31.07% from Rs. 4,493.00 crore in March 2019.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.35 in March 2019.

JSW Steel shares closed at 166.30 on May 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -33.77% returns over the last 6 months and -39.94% over the last 12 months.