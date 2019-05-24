JSW Steel Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22,368.00 crore, up 7.45% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21,837.00
|19,821.00
|20,027.00
|Other Operating Income
|531.00
|497.00
|790.00
|Total Income From Operations
|22,368.00
|20,318.00
|20,817.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10,306.00
|11,611.00
|10,761.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|76.00
|193.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,694.00
|-1,647.00
|58.00
|Power & Fuel
|1,644.00
|1,905.00
|1,515.00
|Employees Cost
|701.00
|667.00
|471.00
|Depreciation
|1,084.00
|1,078.00
|865.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,507.00
|3,088.00
|2,722.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,356.00
|3,423.00
|4,425.00
|Other Income
|53.00
|37.00
|45.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,409.00
|3,460.00
|4,470.00
|Interest
|1,046.00
|1,021.00
|883.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,363.00
|2,439.00
|3,587.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,363.00
|2,439.00
|3,587.00
|Tax
|835.00
|820.00
|715.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,528.00
|1,619.00
|2,872.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,528.00
|1,619.00
|2,872.00
|Minority Interest
|28.00
|21.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-33.00
|-16.00
|7.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,523.00
|1,624.00
|2,879.00
|Equity Share Capital
|240.00
|240.00
|241.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.35
|6.76
|12.45
|Diluted EPS
|6.31
|6.72
|12.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.35
|6.76
|12.45
|Diluted EPS
|6.31
|6.72
|12.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited