JSW Steel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42,213.00 crore, up 10.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42,213.00 crore in June 2023 up 10.84% from Rs. 38,086.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,338.00 crore in June 2023 up 179% from Rs. 838.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,377.00 crore in June 2023 up 64.01% from Rs. 4,498.00 crore in June 2022.

JSW Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 9.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.49 in June 2022.

JSW Steel shares closed at 799.05 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.77% returns over the last 6 months and 35.35% over the last 12 months.