    JSW Steel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42,213.00 crore, up 10.84% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42,213.00 crore in June 2023 up 10.84% from Rs. 38,086.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,338.00 crore in June 2023 up 179% from Rs. 838.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,377.00 crore in June 2023 up 64.01% from Rs. 4,498.00 crore in June 2022.

    JSW Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 9.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.49 in June 2022.

    JSW Steel shares closed at 799.05 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.77% returns over the last 6 months and 35.35% over the last 12 months.

    JSW Steel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42,213.0046,346.0037,500.00
    Other Operating Income--616.00586.00
    Total Income From Operations42,213.0046,962.0038,086.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23,281.0023,905.0025,597.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods284.00445.00325.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,195.00165.00-6,315.00
    Power & Fuel3,781.004,092.004,433.00
    Employees Cost1,161.001,007.00925.00
    Depreciation1,900.002,009.001,778.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8,855.009,409.008,812.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,146.005,930.002,531.00
    Other Income331.00465.00189.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,477.006,395.002,720.00
    Interest1,963.002,138.001,422.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,514.004,257.001,298.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,514.004,257.001,298.00
    Tax1,052.00508.00442.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,462.003,749.00856.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,462.003,749.00856.00
    Minority Interest-90.00-77.00-1.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-34.00-8.00-17.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,338.003,664.00838.00
    Equity Share Capital241.00241.72241.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.7215.243.49
    Diluted EPS9.6715.163.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.7215.243.49
    Diluted EPS9.6715.163.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

