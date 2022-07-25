JSW Steel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,086.00 crore, up 31.78% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37,500.00
|46,026.00
|28,432.00
|Other Operating Income
|586.00
|869.00
|470.00
|Total Income From Operations
|38,086.00
|46,895.00
|28,902.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25,597.00
|21,384.00
|10,831.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|325.00
|247.00
|55.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6,315.00
|2,667.00
|-4,274.00
|Power & Fuel
|4,433.00
|3,607.00
|2,010.00
|Employees Cost
|925.00
|971.00
|770.00
|Depreciation
|1,778.00
|1,815.00
|1,183.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,812.00
|8,835.00
|9,236.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,531.00
|7,369.00
|9,091.00
|Other Income
|189.00
|233.00
|198.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,720.00
|7,602.00
|9,289.00
|Interest
|1,422.00
|1,756.00
|993.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,298.00
|5,846.00
|8,296.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-741.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,298.00
|5,105.00
|8,296.00
|Tax
|442.00
|1,731.00
|2,719.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|856.00
|3,374.00
|5,577.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|856.00
|3,374.00
|5,577.00
|Minority Interest
|-1.00
|-109.00
|4.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-17.00
|-31.00
|323.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|838.00
|3,234.00
|5,904.00
|Equity Share Capital
|241.72
|301.00
|241.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.49
|13.47
|24.53
|Diluted EPS
|3.46
|13.38
|24.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.49
|13.47
|24.53
|Diluted EPS
|3.46
|13.38
|24.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited