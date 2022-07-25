 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Steel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,086.00 crore, up 31.78% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 38,086.00 crore in June 2022 up 31.78% from Rs. 28,902.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 838.00 crore in June 2022 down 85.81% from Rs. 5,904.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,498.00 crore in June 2022 down 57.05% from Rs. 10,472.00 crore in June 2021.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 24.53 in June 2021.

JSW Steel shares closed at 582.45 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.33% returns over the last 6 months and -18.71% over the last 12 months.

JSW Steel
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37,500.00 46,026.00 28,432.00
Other Operating Income 586.00 869.00 470.00
Total Income From Operations 38,086.00 46,895.00 28,902.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25,597.00 21,384.00 10,831.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 325.00 247.00 55.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6,315.00 2,667.00 -4,274.00
Power & Fuel 4,433.00 3,607.00 2,010.00
Employees Cost 925.00 971.00 770.00
Depreciation 1,778.00 1,815.00 1,183.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,812.00 8,835.00 9,236.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,531.00 7,369.00 9,091.00
Other Income 189.00 233.00 198.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,720.00 7,602.00 9,289.00
Interest 1,422.00 1,756.00 993.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,298.00 5,846.00 8,296.00
Exceptional Items -- -741.00 --
P/L Before Tax 1,298.00 5,105.00 8,296.00
Tax 442.00 1,731.00 2,719.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 856.00 3,374.00 5,577.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 856.00 3,374.00 5,577.00
Minority Interest -1.00 -109.00 4.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -17.00 -31.00 323.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 838.00 3,234.00 5,904.00
Equity Share Capital 241.72 301.00 241.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.49 13.47 24.53
Diluted EPS 3.46 13.38 24.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.49 13.47 24.53
Diluted EPS 3.46 13.38 24.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
