JSW Steel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,086.00 crore, up 31.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38,086.00 crore in June 2022 up 31.78% from Rs. 28,902.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 838.00 crore in June 2022 down 85.81% from Rs. 5,904.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,498.00 crore in June 2022 down 57.05% from Rs. 10,472.00 crore in June 2021.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 24.53 in June 2021.

JSW Steel shares closed at 582.45 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.33% returns over the last 6 months and -18.71% over the last 12 months.