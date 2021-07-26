MARKET NEWS

JSW Steel Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28,902.00 crore, up 145.31% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 28,902.00 crore in June 2021 up 145.31% from Rs. 11,782.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,904.00 crore in June 2021 up 1152.41% from Rs. 561.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,472.00 crore in June 2021 up 610.93% from Rs. 1,473.00 crore in June 2020.

JSW Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 24.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.34 in June 2020.

JSW Steel shares closed at 717.55 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations28,432.0026,456.0011,454.00
Other Operating Income470.00478.00328.00
Total Income From Operations28,902.0026,934.0011,782.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10,831.009,180.006,471.00
Purchase of Traded Goods55.00178.001.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4,274.00-387.00-148.00
Power & Fuel2,010.001,845.001,254.00
Employees Cost770.00653.00625.00
Depreciation1,183.001,253.001,047.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9,236.007,025.002,238.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,091.007,187.00294.00
Other Income198.00161.00132.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,289.007,348.00426.00
Interest993.001,005.001,016.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8,296.006,343.00-590.00
Exceptional Items---83.00--
P/L Before Tax8,296.006,260.00-590.00
Tax2,719.002,081.00-61.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,577.004,179.00-529.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,577.004,179.00-529.00
Minority Interest4.007.0021.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates323.0012.00-53.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5,904.004,198.00-561.00
Equity Share Capital241.00241.00240.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.5317.45-2.34
Diluted EPS24.4217.37-2.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.5317.45-2.34
Diluted EPS24.4217.37-2.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:33 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.