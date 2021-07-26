JSW Steel Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28,902.00 crore, up 145.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28,902.00 crore in June 2021 up 145.31% from Rs. 11,782.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,904.00 crore in June 2021 up 1152.41% from Rs. 561.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,472.00 crore in June 2021 up 610.93% from Rs. 1,473.00 crore in June 2020.

JSW Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 24.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.34 in June 2020.

JSW Steel shares closed at 717.55 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)