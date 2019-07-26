JSW Steel Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19,812.00 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 19,812.00 crore in June 2019 down 3.45% from Rs. 20,519.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,028.00 crore in June 2019 down 56.55% from Rs. 2,366.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,857.00 crore in June 2019 down 25.3% from Rs. 5,163.00 crore in June 2018.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.28 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.84 in June 2018.

JSW Steel shares closed at 248.65 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.47% returns over the last 6 months and -21.59% over the last 12 months.