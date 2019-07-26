JSW Steel Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19,812.00 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19,407.00
|21,837.00
|19,950.00
|Other Operating Income
|405.00
|531.00
|569.00
|Total Income From Operations
|19,812.00
|22,368.00
|20,519.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11,390.00
|10,306.00
|10,661.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.00
|76.00
|16.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,053.00
|1,694.00
|-464.00
|Power & Fuel
|1,702.00
|1,644.00
|1,608.00
|Employees Cost
|759.00
|701.00
|535.00
|Depreciation
|1,026.00
|1,084.00
|905.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,273.00
|3,507.00
|3,058.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,690.00
|3,356.00
|4,200.00
|Other Income
|141.00
|53.00
|58.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,831.00
|3,409.00
|4,258.00
|Interest
|1,042.00
|1,046.00
|887.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,789.00
|2,363.00
|3,371.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,789.00
|2,363.00
|3,371.00
|Tax
|762.00
|835.00
|1,053.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,027.00
|1,528.00
|2,318.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,027.00
|1,528.00
|2,318.00
|Minority Interest
|20.00
|28.00
|27.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-19.00
|-33.00
|21.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,028.00
|1,523.00
|2,366.00
|Equity Share Capital
|240.00
|240.00
|241.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.28
|6.35
|9.84
|Diluted EPS
|4.25
|6.31
|9.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.28
|6.35
|9.84
|Diluted EPS
|4.25
|6.31
|9.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited