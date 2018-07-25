JSW Steel consolidated Jun'18 sales at Rs 20,519.00 crore

|
|
|Jun'18
|Mar'18
|Jun'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19,950.00
|20,027.00
|14,479.00
|Other Operating Income
|569.00
|790.00
|220.00
|Total Income From Operations
|20,519.00
|20,817.00
|14,699.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10,661.00
|10,761.00
|9,020.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.00
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-464.00
|58.00
|-777.00
|Power & Fuel
|1,608.00
|1,515.00
|1,349.00
|Employees Cost
|535.00
|471.00
|469.00
|Depreciation
|905.00
|865.00
|819.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,058.00
|2,722.00
|2,021.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,200.00
|4,425.00
|1,798.00
|Other Income
|58.00
|45.00
|41.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,258.00
|4,470.00
|1,839.00
|Interest
|887.00
|883.00
|945.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,371.00
|3,587.00
|894.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,371.00
|3,587.00
|894.00
|Tax
|1,053.00
|715.00
|284.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,318.00
|2,872.00
|610.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,318.00
|2,872.00
|610.00
|Minority Interest
|27.00
|--
|2.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|21.00
|7.00
|14.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,366.00
|2,879.00
|626.00
|Equity Share Capital
|241.00
|241.00
|240.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.84
|12.45
|2.61
|Diluted EPS
|9.79
|12.40
|2.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.84
|12.45
|2.61
|Diluted EPS
|9.79
|12.40
|2.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited