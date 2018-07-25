JSW Steel consolidated Jun'18 sales at Rs 20,519.00 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 19,950.00 20,027.00 14,479.00 Other Operating Income 569.00 790.00 220.00 Total Income From Operations 20,519.00 20,817.00 14,699.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 10,661.00 10,761.00 9,020.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 16.00 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -464.00 58.00 -777.00 Power & Fuel 1,608.00 1,515.00 1,349.00 Employees Cost 535.00 471.00 469.00 Depreciation 905.00 865.00 819.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3,058.00 2,722.00 2,021.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,200.00 4,425.00 1,798.00 Other Income 58.00 45.00 41.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,258.00 4,470.00 1,839.00 Interest 887.00 883.00 945.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,371.00 3,587.00 894.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3,371.00 3,587.00 894.00 Tax 1,053.00 715.00 284.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,318.00 2,872.00 610.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,318.00 2,872.00 610.00 Minority Interest 27.00 -- 2.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates 21.00 7.00 14.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,366.00 2,879.00 626.00 Equity Share Capital 241.00 241.00 240.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.84 12.45 2.61 Diluted EPS 9.79 12.40 2.59 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.84 12.45 2.61 Diluted EPS 9.79 12.40 2.59 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited